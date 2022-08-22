Tyree Adams is one of LSU’s newest commitments to the recruiting class of 2023. Landing Adams was very important to Brian Kelly and his staff. His commitment proves even more that the coaching staff can recruit in the state of Louisiana, even in their first year in Baton Rouge.

Adams is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He's ranked as the No. 18 offensive tackle, the No. 11 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 179 overall recruit in the Class of 2023.

For many Division 1 athletes, the road to achieve their goals comes with adversity, some of which cannot be controlled. Adams grew up in New Orleans, where life for many does not come easy.

“It is hard,” Adams said. “But for me and everyone else, we find a way and maneuver through.” His way of maneuvering through was football.

Adams turned out to be pretty good at football, eventually receiving over 30 scholarship offers from schools all over the country. Out of all the schools that recruited Adams, though, he felt most comfortable in his home state: Louisiana.

“I felt at home there even though I’m an hour away,” Adams said. “It felt like I was already there and I love the coaching staff. They showed me love since they offered and I grew strong bonds with them.”

Adams's great bond with Kelly and the coaching staff at LSU extends beyond football. He appreciates that they see him as a great person as well as a great football player.

“These are great men that want me as a person and not just a football player,” Adams said. “They see me as more than that.”

Besides LSU, Adams was interested in playing for Ole Miss, Florida and Georgia.

The spotlight that Adams has from all the college coaches that recruited him comes with a lot of stress. When he made his commitment to LSU, though, all of the time spent in the recruiting process was worth it.

“It was very stressful; this was the biggest decision of my life I made,” Adams said. “My favorite part [of the process] was actually committing and everyone was congratulating me and happy for me to be a part of the family.”

Adams will suit up in the purple and gold of LSU in 2023, colors he's well versed to, as those same colors represent St. Augustine High School, where he will play his senior season. Adams hopes to leave a mark on the program that has shaped him before heading to Death Valley.