Football vs. Florida State

Mike the Tiger runs out with the LSU football team on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

 Erin Barker

LSU football returns to Tiger Stadium Saturday for its home opener versus Grambling State following a 45-24 loss to Florida State.

Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, despite the rich history each program has. Grambling lost its season opener to Hampton 35-31 last week and is led by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Here's how fans can watch the historic matchup.

Time

6:30 p.m. CT

Location

Tiger Stadium

TV/Streaming

ESPN+, FuboTV

Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350

READ MORE: Analysis: How LSU can get Harold Perkins more involved on defense

Load comments