LSU football returns to Tiger Stadium Saturday for its home opener versus Grambling State following a 45-24 loss to Florida State.
Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, despite the rich history each program has. Grambling lost its season opener to Hampton 35-31 last week and is led by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson.
Here's how fans can watch the historic matchup.
Time
6:30 p.m. CT
Location
Tiger Stadium
TV/Streaming
ESPN+, FuboTV
Radio
LSU Sports Radio Network
Baton Rouge WDGL-FM 98.1
Baton Rouge WBRP-FM 107.3
Baton Rouge WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9
Baton Rouge WTGE-FM 100.7
New Orleans WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3
New Orleans WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350