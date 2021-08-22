After possibly the worst season from a linebacking core in program history, LSU football has made growth at the linebacker position a huge point of emphasis for the 2021 season.
LSU’s defense in 2020 was unlike anything the program had seen in a long time. From giving up over 600 passing yards in the season opener to a quarterback who was benched just weeks later to finishing the season ranked 123rd out of 128 FBS teams in total defense, it would be almost impossible to have a worse year. One of the biggest weaknesses on defense was at the linebacker position where simple mistakes and missed assignments seemed to be the norm. However, with an overhaul of the defensive staff along with multiple exciting transfers at the linebacker position, there is hope for Tiger fans that there could be a massive improvement in 2021.
The main source of the problems both in the linebacking core and the defense in general during the 2020 season was new defensive coordinator Bo Pellini. It was clear early in the season that the players did not respond well to Pellini and that can explain a lot of the miscommunications and simple mistakes that were common in 2020. With Pellini now gone and Blake Baker being brought in to coach the linebackers that seemed to be the first piece of the puzzle to bring this group up to speed.
The next piece was to bring in some talented players to bring new life to the position and Head Coach Ed Orgeron did that by signing transfers Mike Jones Jr. and Navonteque “Bug” Strong. Both guys have impressed so far in fall camp and are expected to make an immediate impact this season. Jones has been arguably the most talked about new player on this LSU roster coming from Clemson. Last season as a sophomore, Jones started seven games tallying 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Jones’ decision to come to LSU had a lot to with the system and where he would play, believing that LSU was a better place for him to develop for the next level.
“I felt like it was going to happen eventually,” Jones said talking about his transfer to LSU. “I might as well try to put myself in a position where I can grow and challenge myself as soon as possible.”
Along with transfers Strong and Jones, LSU returns three guys at the linebacker position that Orgeron expects will all contribute this season. Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville and Jared Small are all guys that have been around the program for a while and have impressed many at fall camp. Clark and Baskerville both got playing time last season and have talent in abundance, but it just seemed like they were put in a bad situation last season. Clark despite struggling last season, is still seen as the leader of the group, and is expected to start again this season. Baskerville seemed to come up to speed during the second half of last season and Orgeron has been very high on him during fall camp.
“Micah Baskerville’s coming along too,” Orgeron said. “He’s in the best shape he’s been in.”
Jared Small is a name that might be unfamiliar to many LSU fans, but he has waited his turn and as a senior has shown that he’s ready to be a contributor on this defense. Orgeron was complimentary of Small when speaking about the linebackers during fall camp.
“Jared’s very quick to the football,” Orgeron said talking about Small’s skillset. “He can key and diagnose, plays with great leverage, is strong and has speed.”
Between fresh faces coming in on the field and in the coaching staff, there is every reason to believe LSU’s linebacking core will see massive improvements from last season. Mike Jones Jr, Bug Strong, Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville and Jared Small will all make an impact on this LSU defense and expectations are reasonably high for this group in the upcoming season.