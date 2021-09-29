The annual matchup between Auburn and LSU always seems to have great storylines, and this year is no different.
LSU comes into the game with plenty of momentum after starting SEC play with a road win against Mississippi State. At the same time, Auburn limps into the matchup with LSU after an emotional loss to Penn State and a narrow escape at home against Georgia State. However, the primary storyline for Auburn is the newfound quarterback controversy that started at the end of last week's win.
With Auburn struggling to find any rhythm offensively, Head Coach Bryan Harsin elected to bench starting quarterback Bo Nix for LSU transfer TJ Finley. Finley entered the fourth quarter and finished the game 9-16 with 97 yards and one touchdown, capped off by a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive. Finley's performance has led many to speculate on whether he will start against LSU, creating a storyline one would only expect to see in a movie.
Finley was born and raised in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, just under an hour away from LSU's campus. After impressing many during his time at Ponchatoula High School, Finley signed with LSU and got plenty of game time his freshman season after then-starter Myles Brennan went down with an injury. Finley showed flashes of greatness in his first career start against South Carolina, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-24 win.
After Finley's impressive performance against South Carolina, LSU would go on the road to face Auburn, where Finley looked nothing like the composed leader fans saw the week prior. Finley finished with just 143 yards and three turnovers in an embarrassing 48-11 loss. Nevertheless, he started three more games until Max Johnson replaced him, eventually leading to Finley's transfer during the offseason.
"It was a very hard decision for him," LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron said after Finley's departure in May. "He felt that it was the best decision for him in his career, but he did everything right, and we wish him the best."
It adds even more to the storyline that Finley's possible homecoming game comes with him playing for the team that some argue had a significant part in the downfall of his LSU career. Finley's performance for LSU against Auburn last season was forgettable, and in many peoples' eyes was the game that marked the beginning of the end of his LSU career.
Despite the rumors and storylines that have been spread since the game, Harsin has not said anything yet to suggest that Finley will be the starter against LSU.
"That's not been decided yet," Harsin said. "So many things change throughout the week, so that stuff for me doesn't really impact anything that we're going to do this week."
This is typical of what a head coach would say discussing a quarterback battle, so there is no natural way of knowing what will happen until gameday. However, what is known is the momentum that Finley gave Auburn in his performance and the momentum that he carries into this week. Even if Finley does not get the start, it would not be surprising for him to get playing time, especially if Nix struggles. Finley welcomed the challenge of returning to Baton Rouge and viewed it as an exciting opportunity.
"It's going to be amazing," Finley said. "A lot of players there have supported my decision to come here. There's no bad blood with LSU at all because they understand the situation I was put in. I can't wait to go back. I told all my teammates it's my homecoming."
If there's anything that Finley showed during his time at LSU, it was that he'd never back down from a challenge. He still possesses that quality, which creates even more excitement around the matchup in Tiger Stadium this Saturday. Although it may not be sure that Finley will get the start on Saturday, fans are guaranteed an entertaining matchup and a special homecoming for TJ Finley.