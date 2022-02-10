After a record-breaking season, former LSU football star Ja’Marr Chase took home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Chase earned the award after breaking multiple receiving records this season, including the rookie receiving yards record that was previously held by his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson. Chase also broke the Bengals single-season receiving yards record that was previously held by Bengals and NFL legend Chad Johnson. Chase finished the regular season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns which led the Bengals in every category. Chase had to beat out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the honor and Chase’s end to the season is what ultimately gave him the edge.
Chase has been instrumental in the Bengals’ Super Bowl run with him and quarterback Joe Burrow being the biggest story of this NFL postseason. Chase, Burrow and the Bengals will face off with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in the Super Bowl with an opportunity to bring the franchise its first Super Bowl ring.