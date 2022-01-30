Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to make its first super bowl in over 30 years.
In an already storybook season, Burrow and the Bengals are now just one game away from the ultimate prize. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs by a score of 27-24, in a game that was filled with drama from beginning to end. The Bengals trailed by 18 points in the first half, but a spirited second-half comeback sealed the win for Burrow and his team.
"It sounds great," is what Burrow said when asked about the prospect of playing in the Super Bowl.
Ja'Marr Chase, Thaddeus Moss and Tyler Shelvin join Joe Burrow as LSU alumni heading to the Super Bowl with the Bengals.
The Bengals will now await the winner of the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup to see who they will be playing in the Super Bowl. Both of Cincinnati's previous two Super Bowl appearances came against the 49ers. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.