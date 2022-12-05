LSU junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced his decision to stay at LSU for the 2023 season today rather than declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The six-foot, 205 pound Boutte, who many projected to be a top receiver prospect, released a statement about his decision to return to LSU next season. “Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: Winning a National Championship!”.
December 5, 2022
Prior to the season, the Associated Press named Boutte as a preseason All-American. The coaching staff at LSU awarded him the No.7 jersey, signifying his playmaking ability and leadership in the locker room.
However, over the course of the season, Boutte's draft stock fell from being a potential top-15 pick to projections as a late first or second round pick. He recorded 48 receptions for 538 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the span of 13 games.
His return looks to be a massive boon for Head Coach Brian Kelly and the rest of his staff, as Boutte spurned the NFL for another shot with LSU.