Last Monday, LSU offered 3-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson out of Waxahachie, Texas. Nine days later, the Tigers landed his commitment, and got him to sign.
Davis-Robinson is the 47th-ranked cornerback, 71st-ranked prospect in the state of Texas, and the 491st-ranked overall recruit in the Class of 2022 (according to the 247sports Composite Rankings).
He came to Baton Rouge four days after we offered him, and we were not the only ones he visited. Boston College, Oregon, UNLV, and Wyoming all got him to take a visit to their school. However, LSU, his most recent offer, was able to make the biggest impact.
The 6 foot, 175-pound prospect is the lone player from Texas to sign with the Tigers, but he joins 4-star Laterrance Welch as the two cornerbacks in the LSU high school recruiting class. Jarrick Bernard, a transfer from Oklahoma State, and Greg Brooks Jr., a transfer from Arkansas, join the pair as cornerback newcomers for the upcoming season.
Davis-Robinson, who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, is a physical defender, and stays on top of the player he’s defending. He can even drop back and play more of a nickel role, or even safety.
It’s always great when the Tigers land out-of-state prospects, especially when they are in opponent territory. Despite LSU making an offer late, this commitment will prove to be valuable in the long run.