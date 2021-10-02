In a game were neither Auburn nor LSU could establish a creditable run game, the two teams' defenses held together each team. LSU led throughout the duration of the game in big part to Max Johnson's dependablity on his favorite target Kayshon Boutte, but their defense could not bear the elusiveness of Bo Nix.
Last week against Georgia State, the Auburn quaterback only attempted 2 rushes for 0 yards. Against LSU's defense which led the SEC in sacks, 18, Nix attempted 12 rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Nix, however, could not figure out a passing game against the Tigers deep secondary, only completing 52% of his 44 attempts for 255 yards and connected to tight end Tyler Fromm for a 24 yard touchdown.
LSU will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to face the 5-0 Wildcats on September, 9 at 6:30 p.m.