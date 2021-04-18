Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Amite River At Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Amite River At Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish. Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 6:22 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Kendalwood Road and adjacent property will be inundated. Backwater may flood Bayou Fountain and flood some homes on Burbank Drive. Most secondary roads will be moderately flooded. Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes on Horseshoe Drive will flood. &&