Shortly after landing four-star safety, Michael Daugherty, LSU football landed another four-star safety. Ryan Yaites, a safety out of Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, committed to the Tigers Friday morning. Yaites now joins Daugherty, four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller, and four-star tight end, Mac Markway.
According to the 247sports Composite Rankings, Yaites is ranked as the No. 7 safety in the country, the No. 24 prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 188 overall player in the country. Yaites helped Denton Guyer reach the Texas Class 6A Division Two State Championship game, which is arguably one of the toughest playoff brackets in the country.
Yaites' commitment comes unexpected, and for him it was unexpected as well.
“I had a dream of me at LSU and it was crazy,” Yaites told Sam Spiegelman of On3recruits. “Literally the next day, they called me about committing. That was the sign I was looking for.”
The four-star safety chose the Tigers over Michigan State, Texas Tech and California. While Yaites committed to the Tigers Friday, he still has an official visit to Michigan State scheduled for June 3. Overall, he held 21 scholarship offers. His other offers include Texas, Ole Miss, USC, and Notre Dame.
The commitment from Yaites only adds the momentum LSU has headed into the summer, where many players take visits and make college commitments. While LSU only has four commitments at this point, the Tigers look for things to speed up in their recruiting soon.
“I think things will speed up over the next four to six weeks,” said LSU Football Recruiting Coordinator, Brian Polian, told Shea Dixon of Geaux247.
LSU next step in recruiting comes on April 22, where the Tigers will host a pair of five-stars for their spring game. Five-star quarterback, Dante Moore, out of Detroit, Michigan, and five-star wide receiver, Carnell Tate, who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is from Chicago, Illinois, will make the trip to Baton Rouge for the weekend. These would be two immense commitments for the Tigers in the future, but we are likely not to know where they are headed for quite some time.
For right now, LSU fans should enjoy the news of Ryan Yaites’ commitment, and look forward to these next few weeks of recruiting.