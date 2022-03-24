LSU Football lands their second commitment of its recruiting class for the Class of 2023 in Mac Markway.
Markway is a six-foot, four-inch, 250-pound tight end out of DeSmet High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He chose the Tigers over schools like Iowa, Miami, Ohio State, Florida and more. He held 27 scholarship offers total according to 247sports and was committed to Florida before he reopened his recruitment in late December.
This commitment is huge for the Tigers for multiple reasons: First, being that LSU was able to land him for how highly recruited he was of course. Iowa was a school on his list that had a lot of reasons to land him. Markway’s father, Matt Markway, played at Iowa. Also, their development of tight ends is some of the best in the country, as they’ve produced players like George Kittle, Noah Fant, and T.J. Hockensen.
LSU was also able to beat out a program like Ohio State, which consistently ends recruiting cycles with a top class in the country. Markway’s commitment is definitely a step in the right direction with Coach Brian Kelly’s first full recruiting class.
Markway also has ties with Coach Robert Steeples, the new cornerbacks coach for the team. Steeples coached at Markway’s high school in St. Louis in 2019. LSU is also recruiting Markway’s teammate at DeSmet High School, Christian Gray, so having Markway to join alongside could be a draw to land Gray as well.
In terms of team needs, this is exactly what Coach Brian Kelly looked to build on: tight ends. “I think our depth situation at tight ends is definitely a concern of mine,” Coach Kelly said in his spring football introductory press conference. “I think that’s an area that we need to continue to build on.” Although Markway won’t be in Baton Rouge until the 2023-2024 season, it is good to know the new coaching staff is planning long term early in their time at LSU.
LSU now has two commitments for their Class of 2023 recruiting class early in the cycle. That number will very likely increase headed into the summer, where players will start to take unofficial visits, and set up official visits. Markway joins four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller, as the pair of commitments for LSU’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.