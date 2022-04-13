Michael Daugherty, a four-star safety out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, has committed to LSU. He chose the Tigers over North Carolina, Georgia, Louisville and more. Daugherty is the third player to commit to LSU’s Class of 2023 recruiting class, and he joins four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller and four-star tight end, Mac Markway.
Daugherty took an official visit to LSU on April 1, and he also took an unofficial visit in March. The other main competitor in Daugherty’s recruitment was North Carolina, where he took an official visit on April 8. Coach Brian Kelly and the staff made Daugherty a priority throughout this spring, and they made it a mission to impress Daugherty on his visits to solidify their spot as a leader in his recruitment.
Daugherty is one of the most highly recruited safeties in the country. The four-star prospect held over 40 scholarship offers from just about every school in the country. According to the Top247sports Rankings, he is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the country, and the No. 12 prospect in the state of Georgia.
This commitment is a huge step in the right direction for Coach Kelly and his staff. With spring ball under way, there is a lot of learning and observing being done with learning current players and what they bring to the table. Picking up where Ed Orgeron left off with recruiting also takes time for Coach Kelly, but landing a prospect like Daugherty shows that more and more elite recruits believe in what Coach Kelly is trying to do in Baton Rouge.
Not only did LSU check all the boxes for Daugherty from a football standpoint, but they also met all the needs academically.
“I did see the academic building and talk on desired majors,” Daugherty told Shea Dixon of Geaux247. “My mom loved it, and my dad got to see the academics that he really wanted to see.”
While it will not be until 2023 that Daugherty suits up in the purple and gold, it is safe to say he could make an impact early on once he arrives in Baton Rouge, and he is most certainly excited to do so.
“LSU is the place to be, and I have a real opportunity to not only play, but be developed the right way,” Daugherty told Shea Dixon of Geaux247.