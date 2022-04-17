Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.