As the summer gets closer and closer, recruits will start to narrow their list of offers down to certain schools, and will start to lock in official visits for the coming months. In most cases, recruits choose to narrow the schools recruiting them down to make the workload easier on them; it is hard to answer texts and phone calls from schools 20-plus different, sometimes more. With the 2022 Spring Game complete, where LSU hosted over 200 recruits, the coaching staff looks to see how that crucial weekend paid off for the Tigers. Here are some recruits that have included LSU in their top schools list, and that will be visiting LSU in the near future.
Braxton Myers
Myers, who plays at Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas, is a prospect that holds over 30 offers. He recently narrowed that list down to seven schools, and LSU made the cut. Auburn, USC, Clemson, California, Arkansas, and Ole Miss are the other six schools on his list. The new coaching staff and LSU’s rich history in moving defensive players to the NFL are how the Tigers made his top seven.
“Just really that’s DBU really, being in the SEC West. Also knowing Coach Cooks from Notre Dame and having that great relationship with him. How I can be versatile in their defense playing nickel and safety,” Myers said to Steve Wiltfong of 247sports.
The two front runners in Myers’ recruitment seem to be Clemson and USC, as they are the only two schools where he locked in official visits. Myers is set to make his college decision on May 16.
Sydir Mitchell
The four-star defensive tackle from Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey recently announced his top nine schools of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Rutgers, Kentucky and Tennessee. Mitchell has two official visits set: Georgia on May 20, and Texas A&M on June 24. The No. 3 ranked recruit in New Jersey was supposed to make an unofficial visit to LSU, but was unable to make the trip.
“Speaking to the coaching staff, it's been really good,” Mitchell said to Steve Wiltfong of 247sports. “We have been talking and I feel like LSU is a really good team that I would like to get out and see." Mitchell holds a total of 19 offers.
Jamaal Jarrett
Jarrett, a six-foot, six-inch, 350-pound defensive linemen out of Greensboro, North Carolina, released his top five schools on April 21. His top five includes LSU, North Carolina, Clemson, Georgia and Auburn. It appears Georgia and in-state, North Carolina, are the frontrunners in his recruitment, as he holds crystal ball votes to both schools. However, he has only one official visit locked in as of right now to Auburn.
Markee Anderson
Anderson, a six-foot, four-inch, 350-pound offensive tackle out of Roebuck, South Carolina announced his top four schools on Saturday. Those schools were LSU, Clemson, South Carolina and North Carolina. Anderson has official visits lined up for all four schools, and he is set to be in Baton Rouge on June 17. South Carolina holds all of his crystal ball votes, but that could change after he takes his official visits this summer.
Shamurad Umarov
Umarov released his final four schools of LSU, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan State. Umarov, a six-foot, six-inch, offensive tackle out of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, narrowed his list to four out of 31 offers. He has four official visits set up, all to each of his four schools, and he will be at LSU on June 17.
Caleb Presley
Presley, a four-star cornerback out of Seattle, Washington has announced his top 12 schools. His list includes LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington. Presley is a top 10 cornerback in the Class of 2022, and holds 29 offers. While he has not visited LSU yet, he has visited schools like UCLA, SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Washington.
Dashawn Womack
Womack announced his top 10 schools of LSU, Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Temple. Womack, however, is keeping his options open beyond these 10 schools, as he holds 29 offers. Womack has made visits all around the country recently, including to LSU in early-April. But the four-star defensive linemen out of Baltimore, Maryland has also visited Rutgers, Georgia, Michigan, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State and West Virginia.
Bryce Thornton
Thornton, a three-star safety, recently announced his top five schools. That list includes LSU, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Miami. Since Head Coach Brian Kelly came to Baton Rouge, LSU has made a big impression on Thornton’s recruitment.
"It was amazing when I went down there," Thornton said to Steve Wiltfong of 247sports. "I had a great feeling there. LSU has been one of my favorite schools since I was a kid."
Thornton, who plays at Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, holds a total of 27 offers.
Logan Reichert
Reichert, a six-foot, seven-inch offensive tackle out of Kansas City, Missouri released his top schools list last week. Along with LSU, the list included Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee. The No. 8 ranked prospect in Missouri has one official visit set to the in-state Missouri Tigers for June 24.
Riley Williams
Williams named his top eight schools in LSU, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Ohio State and Ole Miss. The four-star tight end out of Portland, Oregon has four official visits set, and they are to Alabama, Ohio State, Miami and Oregon. While LSU does not have an official visit set for Williams yet, it is possible the Tigers could earn a trip for his fifth and final official visit.
"Coach (Mike) Denbrock is a real genuine person,” Williams said to Brandon Huffman of 247sports. “I’m excited to go down there and immerse myself in the rich culture of Baton Rouge."
Darron Reed
Reed is set to announce his college commitment on the fourth of July. His recruitment is about to pick up pretty fast, as he will spend the month of June taking all five of his official visits. The five schools earning visits are LSU, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and Ohio State. Reed, along with his high school teammate, Kelton Smith, visited LSU for the Spring Game. But he will be back in Baton Rouge for his official visit on June 10.
Kelton Smith
Smith, along with his high school teammate, Reed, visited LSU for the Spring Game. He will also be on an official visit to LSU with Reed on June 10. Smith is being recruited very hard by Florida State; he visited Tallahassee for Junior Day in early March, and went on an unofficial visit in January. He also went on an unofficial visit to Georgia in January. LSU seems to be in a good position in Smith’s recruitment, as they are the only school he has an official visit locked in with, but other schools are also recruiting him substantially.
Kendrick Gilbert
Kendrick Gilbert, a six-foot, five-inch, 250-pound defensive linemen from Indianapolis, Indiana, holds 22 offers. However, his only official visit locked in is to LSU for June 3. Gilbert made a visit to Tennessee for their Junior Day, and also made unofficial visits to Nebraska, Kentucky and Ohio State. It may be too early to tell who the leader is in Gilbert’s recruitment, but the fact that LSU is his first official visit is notable.