Rising sophomore running back Corey Kiner announced today via Twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal.
💯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9LpgkJzALM— Corey Kiner (@CoreyKiner) April 18, 2022
The former Mr. Football in Ohio made major contributions as a freshman and was expected to made an impact this season. He carried the ball 79 times for 324 yards and showed some flashes as a shifty, powerful runner. He took on a bigger role towards the back half of last season after injuries started to take a toll on the team.
For LSU, this takes away from the depth at running back, but it is fortunately an area where the Tigers are deep with talent. John Emery, Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford, Josh Williams and Noah Cain are all talented running backs that remain with the team, leaving them with plenty of depth despite Kiner's departure. Kiner now joins the long list of players who have transferred since the coaching change, and is not expected to be the last one either.