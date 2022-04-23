The 2022 LSU football Spring Game was set up as an offense versus defense scrimmage-style game, due to a lack of healthy players to make two separate teams, doing away with the traditional purple and gold teams. With the defense having opportunities to earn points off sacks, turnovers and tackles for loss, the defense took full advantage, coming out of the first quarter with a 19-10 lead.
The offense got off to a slow start, however once it got rolling, it didn’t stop. The surge started with none other than the quarterback position.
Many eyes were set on Jayden Daniels, the highly talked about transfer-student from Arizona State and Myles Brennan, the sixth-year senior who missed last season due to injury. But the quarterback who shined brightest Saturday afternoon was neither of those, but the rising sophomore from Lake Charles.
Garrett Nussmeier showed off his playmaking ability, connecting on nine of his 16 attempts on the day with 136 passing yards and a touchdown. Head Coach Brian Kelly already has a tough decision to make this off-season regarding who will fill the hole behind center this fall. Nussmeier strengthened his case Saturday with his performance in front of former Tigers Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Thaddeus Moss.
“We didn’t clear up anything with the quarterbacks,” Kelly said. “We probably made it more difficult.”
To Kelly’s point, however, both Daniels and Brennan played well, showing that Nussmeier didn't run away with the job. Brennan finished the day going 11-for-17 passing with 99 passing yards and a touchdown, and Daniels completed a third of his nine attempts for 68 passing yards and a touchdown.
Another big question mark coming into the Spring Game was how much field time John Emery Jr. would see, given that he is not at full health. Emery Jr. entered the game and rushed for 24 yards, but the back that impressed the most Saturday afternoon was Armoni Goodwin.
Goodwin, a rising sophomore from Trussville, Alabama, rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Tre Bradford also performed well, leading the offense with 86 rushing yards.
LSU fans may be quick to scan over the quarterback room and be reminded of the past 15 years of quarterback qualms. However, the running back room may be an experiment for summer camp as well. With Penn State transfer Noah Cain arriving this summer, the running back position for LSU could have some depth, with some legitimate contenders for who will receive the bulk of the carries.
Of the receivers, Jack Bech made the biggest impact, totaling 56 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Bech’s energy and intensity are prevalent in practice, and all that transfers to when it’s time to lace up for a game.
“He’s a guy that when lights are the brightest, he’s going to be ready to make a play,” Coach Kelly said.
As expected, Will Campbell exceeded expectations for a true freshman offensive lineman once again. The Monroe freshman has been getting first-team reps at left tackle for the majority of the spring season, and he showed his ability to compete in a game-like atmosphere during the Spring Game.
There was a lot to like on the offensive side of the ball in LSU’s Spring Game, and Kelly considered the spring season a success.
“We accomplished what we wanted,” Kelly said.
There will be a lot to figure out about this team over the summer before the season starts, and there will be things to fix heading into the season. But there are many bright spots to this team, and when you have a foundation, you can only build up.
“It’s going to be a competitive football team,” Kelly said. “We have some holes, and those holes are going to be addressed.”