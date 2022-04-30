LSU linebacker Damone Clark landed on the Dallas Cowboys at the 176th pick in the NFL Draft after a back injury affected his value.
Clark, who many analysts projected as a second round pick, may miss the entire 2022-2023 NFL season after undergoing a spinal fusion surgery after a back injury got revealed during the combine.
Clark, a former four-star recruit in 2018, remained a stalwart on the LSU defense for years. He accumulated 135 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks during the 2021 season. He also wore #18, a number assigned to leaders within the LSU locker room.
Clark now reunited with former teammate Jabril Cox on the Cowboys, and his slide now ends during the 5th round of the NFL Draft. Though he probably misses a year, he adds talent to Dallas’ linebacker room.