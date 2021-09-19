Looking to gain momentum before heading into conference play, LSU came into Tiger Stadium on Saturday night against Central Michigan with something to prove and they did just that. For the first time this season, we saw a glimpse at the Tiger team who we thought we were going to see in the preseason. LSU took down CMU by a commanding score of 49-21 behind an abundance of young guns.

Offensive production, which in the previous two weeks was at a dismal, shined against CMU. Behind good protection from the offensive line, LSU’s offense was able to stay two-dimensional, establishing the pass and run game, which was deemed to be too much for the Chippewa's defense to handle.

The Tiger's offense had an all-around good outing, led by quarterback Max Johnson, who went 26-of-35 for 372 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception, which came in his final drive of the evening. With five touchdowns, Johnson joined the company of LSU greats such as Joe Burrow and Zach Mettenberger, as he became just the fifth Tiger quarterback ever to throw for five touchdowns in a single game.

Aside from Johnson, LSU’s leading rusher and two leaders in receiving yards were all true freshmen. Establishing the ground game was something that Coach Ed Orgeron continues to put emphasis on, and on Saturday night we saw just that. True freshman Corey Kiner had a breakout evening against CMU averaging 6.2 yards a carry, registering 74 yards on 12 attempts and a highlight-reeling touchdown. Kiners’ performance caught the attention of many, including former Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. With John Emery Jr. being sidelined this season due to academic eligibility, Kiner’s presence is going to be a key part in the Tigers’ ground game, along with Tyrion Davis-Price.

As for the receiving core, we got our first glimpse of the former No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi, Deion Smith. In his outing, we quickly saw why Smith was compared to former LSU players such as Justin Jefferson. Orgeron said we might not see Smith until next week against Mississippi State, but his presence was a pleasant surprise to all. All Smith did was haul in five catches for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

To compliment Smith, you have fellow true freshman, Jack Bech. The wide receiver had a highlight moment of his own, as he hauled in a one-handed snag in the corner of the end zone over a CMU defender. This marks the Lafayette natives' first touchdown of his purple and gold career. Bech went on to haul in four more catches on the night for a total of 81 yards. With Smith and Bech playing the way they did, they were able to add some new elements to the Tigers’ offense.

“I like getting mean, nasty and physical on the line, but i like going up and getting it,” Bech said. Bech went on to say that his touchdown moment was “surreal" and a “dream come true.”

“It was fun to see them do it in Tiger Stadium. I’ve been seeing them do it all the time in practice, and they finally got their chance,” Orgeron said of the pair of true freshman receivers.

“I feel like we took the next step, and the only way to go is up,” linebacker Damone Clark said of the team. “We’ve just got to keep elevating.”

This was by far the most all-around, complete game that LSU has played to this point thus far. With a showdown in Starkville next week, the Tigers are going to have to continue to find ways to put points on the board if they have any hopes of keeping up with Bulldog Head Coach Mike Leachs’ high-powered offense.