Weather Alert

...Significant Impacts and Dangerous Cold Air will Begin to Impact the Region Thursday Night as a Potent Arctic Airmass moves into the area... We are still anticipating an extremely cold airmass to surge towards the Gulf coast Thursday and Thursday Night. This airmass will lead to a multitude of hazardous conditions across the area. Hard Freeze, duration of freezing temps, very strong winds, and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as Thursday night and will continue to impact the region even after Christmas. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. The Arctic airmass will start to surge south out of Canada and across the central United States Wednesday to Wednesday night and approach the Lower Mississippi Valley Thursday. The cold front is expected to move at a rapid clip, likely entering southwest Mississippi around or shortly after sunset. The cold front will not slow down and should be well into the Gulf before sunrise. How fast is the front moving: it could be through Key West and approaching Cuba around early evening. Once the front moves through, temperatures will rapidly drop and could fall by 20 to 30 degrees or more in only a few hours. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the early morning hours with almost the entire area below freezing around sunrise. The rapid temperature drop will be accompanied by very strong and possibly damaging winds which will also produce dangerous and possibly life threatening wind chill readings. The wind chill is expected to fall into the single digits and lower teens over a large portion of the area Friday morning; there is even a small chance of a few locations registering a wind chill of below zero. Impacts: - First, the extremely cold temperatures being forecast: As we mentioned, there is a lot out there that says it is possible to see morning lows in the single digits and that would be a first for almost every location in the CWA since 1996. Lows this cold will absolutely wreak havoc on exposed pipes, sensitive vegetation, and possibly fatal to many animals and people if they are unable to find cover and warm up. - Second, the duration: There is a good chance that many locations drop below freezing early Friday and won't see 33 degrees or warmer till Saturday afternoon. And even if they did it would be such a short duration above freezing that it would be almost negligible. This would lead to a number of locations experiencing as much as 30 to 36 hours of below freezing temps. Locations that stay below freezing all day Friday would be expected to climb above freezing Saturday afternoon but that may only be for 2 to 4 hours leading to some locations possible being at or below 32 degrees for approximately 55 out of 60 hours. - Third the wind: The wind will be absolutely brutal for multiple reasons. One, it could be damaging, leading to loss of power along with hazardous driving conditions. Two, it will make the wind chill quite dangerous. The winds will be out of the north and north-northwest which is perpendicular to interstates 10 and 12 along with major US Highway 190. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph maybe topping out around 50 mph will be quite hazardous along the elevated highways and to high profile vehicles. Also, wind gusts of this magnitude can bring down weak or dead trees and/or previously damaged tree limbs onto powerlines, vehicles, and even you if you are outside. Christmas decorations should be secured otherwise your neighbor some 2 to 3 blocks away could be the new owner of your decorations. - Wind Chill. The combination of very cold temperatures and very strong winds, we are expecting to be impacted with dangerous if not life threatening wind chill values for the Gulf Coast. These values aren't crazy overall but for south Mississippi and south Louisiana, we are just not acclimated to that type of cold. Many will not have the proper clothing to protect against this. If you must be outside, make sure to dress in layers. Try to find as many breaks as possible to take cover to warm up. Exposed skin is the most crucial part and your body heat will quickly be pulled away with these winds which could lead to Hypothermia and that can set in very quickly. - Travel: This is the Christmas Holiday weekend and with Christmas on a Sunday there is a very good chance that a large majority of people will begin their travel to their destination on Friday. With road congestion expected to be much greater than normal, the winds will complicate things making travel somewhat hazardous. The other concern is given the amount of people expected on the road, any accident could lead to far greater and longer backups. If you get caught in a traffic jam or your vehicle breaks down on Friday, this could quickly turn into a more dire situation. If you are unable to get off the road and warm up you will have the potential of becoming a victim of the cold. Plan ahead of bring extra gear such as additional clothes which includes socks, undergarments, and a hat. Never underestimate the benefit of a pair of DRY SOCKS and a HAT. Also bring multiple blankets. Just a few easy things to remember that we normally don't have to concern ourselves with. Here is a rerun of the historical information provided the last two days. Again this is just some info from prior Arctic airmasses you can reference but as always, every weather event is different and they should all be treated as such. These are the more recent events to have occurred; February 2nd through 5th 1996 which recorded a low of 4 at Liberty, Mississippi and 9 at McComb, Mississippi. January 8th through 11th, 2010, with a low temperature of 12 recorded at Clinton, Louisiana and 14 in Woodville, Mississippi. More recently is February 15th through 17th 2021. In that one St Francisville, Louisiana fell to 16 degrees and Poplarville, Mississippi dropped to 17. We can't use the Jan 17th and 18th Winter event; yes it was cold and it appears that we even had one Co-Op site record 9 degrees for a low on the 17th, Poplarville Exp Station. This station has a continuous data history back 1919 and partial data back to 1896. This was part of a major winter storm for the deep south that brought snow and ice across the region and closed I-10 from Lafayette to Slidell, Louisiana and our airmass late this week will not be a winter storm, just a very cold airmass. As for reference to the Holiday time frame, surprisingly there are 2 of the more historic events and not just for our area that occurred during this time; 1983 December 23rd through 26th and 1989 December 22nd through 25th events. These two are quite historic events, but at this time we are not anticipating testing those 2 Arctic events. The 1983 airmass saw its coldest morning on Christmas Day with 11 observations dropping below 10 degrees. The coldest was Pascagoula bottoming out at 6 degrees closely followed by Woodville, Poplarville, and Tylertown, Mississippi recording 8 degrees. The 1989 Arctic airmass is the last real brutal cold airmass to hit the region. In 3 days from the 22nd to the 25th, there were 24 readings below 10 degrees. Some locations hit single digits twice in those days. The coldest reading occurred in Clinton, Louisiana where the mercury fell to 1 degree...yes 1. Liberty, Mississippi dropped to 3 degrees while Baton Rouge came in with a reading of 8 degrees on the 23rd. Prior to 1989 we would have to go back to 1899 to see such widespread single digit lows and even the 1899 event actually brought below zero temperature readings. 1985 saw another historic cold front for our area which did set some all time record lows but it was a short lived airmass with highs back in the 50s the next day.