LSU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during LSU’s 41-10 win against the UAB Blazers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tiger Stadium.

 Erin Barker

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels announced on Twitter Tuesday that he would be returning to LSU for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.  

Daniels played a large role in the Tigers winning the SEC West in 2022, including notable performances against No. 5 Alabama and then-No. 7 Ole Miss. The California native finished the year with 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air while throwing just three interceptions. He also added 818 yards on the ground, second in the FBS for quarterbacks, and 11 scores.

This will be the fifth and final season of his career, one in which he's accumulated over 10,000 yards of total offense and 72 touchdowns. He'll have a similar receiving room and more experienced offensive line to work with in 2023.

"This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet," Daniels said in his announcement. "That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship."

