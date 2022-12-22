...Significant Impacts and Dangerous Cold Air will Begin to
Impact the Region Thursday Night as a Potent Arctic Airmass moves
into the area...
We are still anticipating an extremely cold airmass to surge
towards the Gulf coast Thursday and Thursday Night. This airmass
will lead to a multitude of hazardous conditions across the area.
Hard Freeze, duration of freezing temps, very strong winds, and
dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as Thursday
night and will continue to impact the region even after Christmas.
Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family,
pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of
extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi
and southeast Louisiana.
The Arctic airmass will start to surge south out of Canada and
across the central United States Wednesday to Wednesday night and
approach the Lower Mississippi Valley Thursday. The cold front is
expected to move at a rapid clip, likely entering southwest
Mississippi around or shortly after sunset. The cold front will
not slow down and should be well into the Gulf before sunrise. How
fast is the front moving: it could be through Key West and
approaching Cuba around early evening. Once the front moves
through, temperatures will rapidly drop and could fall by 20 to
30 degrees or more in only a few hours. Temperatures will continue
to plummet through the early morning hours with almost the entire
area below freezing around sunrise. The rapid temperature drop
will be accompanied by very strong and possibly damaging winds
which will also produce dangerous and possibly life threatening
wind chill readings. The wind chill is expected to fall into the
single digits and lower teens over a large portion of the area
Friday morning; there is even a small chance of a few locations
registering a wind chill of below zero.
Impacts:
- First, the extremely cold temperatures being forecast: As we
mentioned, there is a lot out there that says it is possible to
see morning lows in the single digits and that would be a first
for almost every location in the CWA since 1996. Lows this cold
will absolutely wreak havoc on exposed pipes, sensitive
vegetation, and possibly fatal to many animals and people if
they are unable to find cover and warm up.
- Second, the duration: There is a good chance that many
locations drop below freezing early Friday and won't see 33
degrees or warmer till Saturday afternoon. And even if they did
it would be such a short duration above freezing that it would
be almost negligible. This would lead to a number of locations
experiencing as much as 30 to 36 hours of below freezing temps.
Locations that stay below freezing all day Friday would be
expected to climb above freezing Saturday afternoon but that may
only be for 2 to 4 hours leading to some locations possible
being at or below 32 degrees for approximately 55 out of 60
hours.
- Third the wind: The wind will be absolutely brutal for multiple
reasons. One, it could be damaging, leading to loss of power
along with hazardous driving conditions. Two, it will make the
wind chill quite dangerous. The winds will be out of the north
and north-northwest which is perpendicular to interstates 10 and
12 along with major US Highway 190. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph
maybe topping out around 50 mph will be quite hazardous along
the elevated highways and to high profile vehicles. Also, wind
gusts of this magnitude can bring down weak or dead trees and/or
previously damaged tree limbs onto powerlines, vehicles, and
even you if you are outside. Christmas decorations should be
secured otherwise your neighbor some 2 to 3 blocks away could be
the new owner of your decorations.
- Wind Chill. The combination of very cold temperatures and very
strong winds, we are expecting to be impacted with dangerous if
not life threatening wind chill values for the Gulf Coast. These
values aren't crazy overall but for south Mississippi and south
Louisiana, we are just not acclimated to that type of cold.
Many will not have the proper clothing to protect against this.
If you must be outside, make sure to dress in layers. Try to
find as many breaks as possible to take cover to warm up.
Exposed skin is the most crucial part and your body heat will
quickly be pulled away with these winds which could lead to
Hypothermia and that can set in very quickly.
- Travel: This is the Christmas Holiday weekend and with Christmas
on a Sunday there is a very good chance that a large majority of
people will begin their travel to their destination on Friday.
With road congestion expected to be much greater than normal,
the winds will complicate things making travel somewhat
hazardous. The other concern is given the amount of people
expected on the road, any accident could lead to far greater and
longer backups. If you get caught in a traffic jam or your
vehicle breaks down on Friday, this could quickly turn into a
more dire situation. If you are unable to get off the road and
warm up you will have the potential of becoming a victim of the
cold. Plan ahead of bring extra gear such as additional clothes
which includes socks, undergarments, and a hat. Never
underestimate the benefit of a pair of DRY SOCKS and a HAT. Also
bring multiple blankets. Just a few easy things to remember
that we normally don't have to concern ourselves with.
Here is a rerun of the historical information provided the last
two days. Again this is just some info from prior Arctic airmasses
you can reference but as always, every weather event is different
and they should all be treated as such.
These are the more recent events to have occurred; February 2nd
through 5th 1996 which recorded a low of 4 at Liberty, Mississippi
and 9 at McComb, Mississippi. January 8th through 11th, 2010,
with a low temperature of 12 recorded at Clinton, Louisiana and
14 in Woodville, Mississippi. More recently is February 15th
through 17th 2021. In that one St Francisville, Louisiana fell to
16 degrees and Poplarville, Mississippi dropped to 17. We can't
use the Jan 17th and 18th Winter event; yes it was cold and it
appears that we even had one Co-Op site record 9 degrees for a low
on the 17th, Poplarville Exp Station. This station has a
continuous data history back 1919 and partial data back to 1896.
This was part of a major winter storm for the deep south that
brought snow and ice across the region and closed I-10 from
Lafayette to Slidell, Louisiana and our airmass late this week
will not be a winter storm, just a very cold airmass.
As for reference to the Holiday time frame, surprisingly there
are 2 of the more historic events and not just for our area that
occurred during this time; 1983 December 23rd through 26th and
1989 December 22nd through 25th events. These two are quite
historic events, but at this time we are not anticipating testing
those 2 Arctic events.
The 1983 airmass saw its coldest morning on Christmas Day with 11
observations dropping below 10 degrees. The coldest was
Pascagoula bottoming out at 6 degrees closely followed by
Woodville, Poplarville, and Tylertown, Mississippi recording 8
degrees.
The 1989 Arctic airmass is the last real brutal cold airmass to
hit the region. In 3 days from the 22nd to the 25th, there were
24 readings below 10 degrees. Some locations hit single digits
twice in those days. The coldest reading occurred in Clinton,
Louisiana where the mercury fell to 1 degree...yes 1. Liberty,
Mississippi dropped to 3 degrees while Baton Rouge came in with a
reading of 8 degrees on the 23rd.
Prior to 1989 we would have to go back to 1899 to see such
widespread single digit lows and even the 1899 event actually
brought below zero temperature readings.
1985 saw another historic cold front for our area which did set
some all time record lows but it was a short lived airmass with
highs back in the 50s the next day.