With the 2022 NFL Draft finished, LSU landed one of its best classes historically with 10 prospects selected to NFL teams.
However, how do these prospects fit into their new teams? Will they have the chance to succeed? Here is a quick overview of every LSU player drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and how they fit with their future team.
Derek Stingley Jr., CB Houston Texans, Third overall
Houston selecting Stingley makes sense considering its lack of talent in the secondary. The Texans needed to address cornerback in this class and chose to do it with the player that has the highest upside out of all the top cornerbacks.
While this pick makes sense, Houston runs a lot of Cover Two thanks to Head Coach Lovie Smith’s philosophy. Stingley is athletic enough to perform well in this system, but he thrives more as a pure-man coverage type of cornerback.
Regardless, injury is the only thing that should hamper Stingley’s career. The junior cornerback missed many games in back-to-back seasons after emerging as a freshman. If he stays on the field, Houston should have no regrets.
Ed Ingram, G, Minnesota Vikings, 59th overall
The next LSU pick took until the second round, and Ingram makes a lot of sense for a Minnesota team that struggled on the offensive line.
Ingram should slide in as a starter as his athleticism really fits Minnesota’s scheme. New Head Coach Kevin O’Connell runs Sean McVay’s system, which is essentially the wide-zone run scheme with heavy play action that Minnesota ran already. Ingram’s athleticism fits here.
Overall, Minnesota’s the best landing spot for an offensive lineman to immediately get starting opportunities. Expect Ingram to hit the field early in his career.
Cordale Flott, CB, New York Giants, 81st overall
Flott, at this selection, seems fairly interesting. The first LSU selection of the third round landed on the New York Giants, who drafted similar cornerbacks in years prior.
Flott acts more as a slot or nickel corner more than an outside corner, but New York’s previous regime before the arrival of Head Coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen addressed this with cornerback Darnay Holmes a few seasons ago. This means that the new regime sees the need to add another corner to fill this role.
Overall, Flott gets to play in a solid secondary alongside James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson provided that both stay on the roster. He may get a real chance to shine.
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, San Francisco 49ers, 93rd overall
San Francisco taking Davis-Price seems a bit odd. For one, the team selected him far above where many projected him. The third round seems a bit high for Davis-Price.
Additionally, San Francisco tends to like shiftier backs who make people miss. Davis-Price plays more like a bruiser who breaks tackles and takes on contact. In a system where burst and athleticism take priority, Davis-Price seems like a misfit.
That could come to his benefit, though. No other running back on San Francisco’s roster plays quite like Davis-Price. He may have his own role to carve out among a crowded running back room.
San Francisco loves to invest in running backs, but the 49ers forget about their investments pretty quickly. Davis-Price does not fit their system, but he also has a unique skillset. He will hope to carve out a role and does not become another third round running back that Head Coach Kyle Shanahan tosses to the wayside.
Cade York, K, Cleveland Browns, 124th overall
Cleveland made Cade York the highest drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016, where Tampa Bay selected Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo in the second round.
What does that mean? York needs to fulfill some high expectations. In terms of kicking prospects, York stands out due to his accuracy on long kicks and his massive leg.
Cleveland needs a kicker and York should start immediately as a fourth rounder. If he continues his trend of making far distance and clutch kicks, York may last in Cleveland for a long time.
Neil Farrell, DT, Las Vegas Raiders, 126th overall
Las Vegas does not have a lot of defensive tackles. Neil Farrell is an athletic defensive tackle. These two factors mean Neil Farrell may get an opportunity to play right away.
Las Vegas, like many other teams, received an overhaul to their staff with the arrival of Head Coach Josh McDaniel and General Manager Dave Zeigler. Even prior to this overhaul, though, the Raiders did not invest much into the defensive line, meaning Farrell has a chance to contribute immediately.
Farrell probably plays rotationally at first and should establish himself as a starter due to Las Vegas’ lack of depth at the position.
Damone Clark, LB, Dallas Cowboys, 176th overall
Damone Clark probably misses the 2022-2023 NFL season, and that explains how he made his way to the 176th overall pick.
Clark suffered a herniated disc in his neck and had to get spinal fusion surgery. As a linebacker that relies on hitting people hard, that surgery is a bit scary.
However, Dallas could use some true linebackers, as Micah Parsons plays both as an EDGE rusher and a linebacker. Once Clark heals, he has the potential to become a fantastic linebacker who cleans up the run.
If Clark stays healthy and can continue football, this pick should pay off for Dallas. He acts as a massive risk right now, but he projects to heal normally, so none of this may matter.
Austin Deculus, T, Houston Texans, 205th overall
Deculus probably will not start for the Houston Texans, and that is just fine.
Teams at this range throw darts at guys, and Deculus is a worthy gamble. He can play multiple positions, started the most games in LSU history and put some decent tape out there when he played at his true position of right tackle.
He has the opportunity to become the swing player in the Texans’ system, meaning he can be the primary backup at multiple positions. However, that spot does not come guaranteed.
Overall, Deculus projects more as a backup, but he may develop into a useful player for Houston.
Chasen Hines, G, New England Patriots, 210th overall
Chasen Hines also probably does not start, but his landing spot benefits him a lot.
New England likes to take gambles on guards and interior linemen late, and have a history of developing these guys. He landed in a good spot for his development.
This does not mean he will never start. The NFL needs any semblance of offensive line talent, and he probably gets an opportunity due to injury or any other circumstance. In the meantime, he should develop nicely in New England, but he may never be more than a backup.
Andre Anthony, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 248th overall
Andre Anthony unfortunately lost an opportunity to improve his stock with a knee injury in September, so the fact that he got drafted remains a shock.
Will Anthony make the roster? With a team as deep as Tampa, that task seems hard. These late picks mostly act as a way for teams to secure players they were interested in as undrafted free agents.
If he does well in special teams or any other roles the Buccaneers throw at him, he may stick around on the roster. It is an uphill battle, though.
What does this all mean?
LSU may have a lot of rookie starters coming into the league next season. A lot of teams lack depth at the positions that they took these players; this means a lot of these spots give these rookies an opportunity to earn some playing time.
In one of the deepest drafts in LSU history, teams grabbed players that can become immediate contributors. For a 6-7 football team this past season, LSU produced a lot of talent.