Despite a fairy tale season, the Joe Burrow led Cincinnati Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20.
Despite Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase coming up short, LSU was represented on the Rams with Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth. Beckham sustained a knee injury early in the game, but scored the first touchdown of the game on an impressive catch in the corner of the endzone. Whitworth came into this game fresh off winning the Walter Peyton Man of the Year and was a key contributor in what might have been his final career NFL game.
Despite the loss, Burrow and Chase both put together solid performances. Burrow went 22-33 for 263 yards and Chase finished with five catches for 89 yards. In the end, poor offensive line play killed the Bengals, with Joe Burrow getting sacked seven times. Overall, it was a spectacle for “NFLSU” and the game certainly delivered as an instant classic.