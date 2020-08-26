The majority of LSU's offensive line is now in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, The Advocate reported Wednesday afternoon.
Southeastern Conference protocols call for a 10-day quarantine after a positive test and a 14-day quarantine for individuals who have had high-risk exposure. The NCAA defines "high risk" as contact within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Players who test positive must also be symptom-free for 24 hours before returning to practice.
LSU began reporting COVID-19 campus data on Aug. 15. Since then, the university has reported 47 total positive cases.
Over the summer, Sports Illustrated reported that at least 30 LSU football players were isolating after either testing positive or coming into contact with someone who did test positive. The source of the outbreak was pinned on gatherings at Tigerland bars.
Head Coach Ed Orgeron later said that reports of players in quarantine after the initial spike were exaggerated. No players were hospitalized, and all had only mild symptoms.
The LSU Athletic department has declined to confirm numbers of COVID-19 cases among athletes publicly.
The Tigers are slated to open their season on Sept. 26, when they will presumably host Mississippi State.