Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels has transferred to the LSU football team, sources confirmed to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Daniels is a native of San Bernardino, CA who was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school. Before originally committing to Arizona State, he was being recruited by UCLA, Utah, Alabama and actually LSU.
He holds career totals of a 62.4% completion, 6,025 yards and a 32/13 TD/INT ratio. He’s an effective runner with 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His production saw a steep decline in 2021, but LSU’s coaching could believe he will bring a unique set of skills to this QB room. He has a very strong arm, is usually a good decision maker and can make a good play out of nothing.
His raw athleticism alone makes it easy to see what LSU saw in his game to want to bring him in at this stage.
Mike Denbrock mentioned to the media last week that they needed a more mobile QB to run their offense than what they had available to him.
Most assumed Myles Brennan would be the easy plug-in starter, but with Jayden Daniels sharing an athletic profile closer to what Denbrock had last year in Desmond Ridder it will be a much more interesting competition to watch.
Daniels is immediately eligible and will compete in the spring football activities.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.