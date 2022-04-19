The LSU football team will make its first appearance of the year in Tiger Stadium Saturday for the Spring Game.
This will be the first opportunity to see Coach Brian Kelly, his staff and the team’s new players in their first game setting. LSU football has had an eventful offseason. From a new head coach hiring, to many players transferring into and out of the program, many questions arise of how the landscape of the team will look this coming season. These questions won’t be answered at the Spring Game, but it will be interesting to see how these situations are approached in the team’s first game setting together. Here are some things to look out for when watching the Spring Game Saturday:
1. Could Will Campbell make an impact right away?
The combination of Will Campbell’s potential and Coach Brian Kelly’s ability to develop offensive linemen to the next level can be put on full display for the first time in LSU’s Spring Game Saturday. Campbell, a true freshman from Monroe, Louisiana, who enrolled early at LSU this spring, has shown he could possibly be a starter right away for the Tigers in the fall. Campbell has been playing left tackle throughout the spring, and he has shown that he is a natural at the position. During the spring game, Tiger fans could see a young talent emerge for the first time in Will Campbell.
2. What will be the approach to the QB room?
LSU has one of, if not the, deepest quarterback room in the country. Prior to Brian Kelly first arriving in Baton Rouge, Myles Brennan put his name in the transfer portal before deciding to return to LSU. Many figured Brennan, a sixth-year senior, would be the starter. That was until Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, announced he would be transferring to LSU. Daniels was the starter at Arizona State, and passed for over 2,300 yards last season. Garrett Nussmeier is also returning to the team after getting some time as a freshman last season, and the Tigers are adding five-star freshman, Walker Howard, to the list as well.
“I think each one has some different traits and characteristics,” Kelly said. “They all can play here. They all are not going to be able to play at the same time. So, we’re gonna have some, you know, some difficult choices to make.” That decision won’t be made at the spring game, or anytime soon, but each of the four candidates have the opportunity to compete at a high level Saturday, which will certainly help their case for the job going forward.
3. John Emery, will he play?
After missing last season due to academic ineligibility, John Emery walked off the field at Thursday’s spring practice limping. It appeared to be an ankle injury, but it was said it was nothing serious. Emery posted on his Instagram story shortly after Thursday’s practice saying, “I’m gonna be good y’all, just twisted my ankle.” Brian Kelly confirmed his injury was nothing serious.
“It doesn’t seem to be a major injury at all,” Kelly said. “This is maybe something that we can get him back next week.”
With the running back position seeming it can belong to a few different players, Emery certainly has a strong case for the job. It looks like the Tigers will use multiple backs throughout the season as of right now, but Emery will sure look to have a predominant role getting carries.
4. Could Greg Brooks Jr. be the spark the LSU secondary needed?
The addition of Greg Brooks Jr. to LSU’s secondary has been one of the biggest victories of the offseason. Brooks, a transfer from Arkansas, has brought intensity right from the start of spring practices, and comes up with turnovers frequently throughout every practice.
“I’m a versatile defensive back and more of a playmaker on the ball and from the spring practice I’m showing that by creating all these turnovers,” Brooks said. “At Arkansas, I felt like I couldn’t do that. We were only playing zone and I felt like a linebacker and it just wasn’t me, but now I’m able to free roam around and just make plays.”
Brooks will look to continue to make plays in LSU’s Spring Game this Saturday, and he will look to make a statement in his first time in the purple and gold.
5. Will the defensive line be the key to success?
The LSU defensive line is back and ready to dominate, and it all starts at the Spring Game. The Tigers front line has a great amount of depth headed into this season, led by Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Maason Smith. Behind them, Jacobian Guillory, Jaquelin Roy and Saivion Jones are all returning.
Ali Gaye played just four games last season due to injury, but having him healthy this season adds a key component to the pass rush. BJ Ojulari will be a threat at the jack position on the defensive line.
"He was a defensive end in a two-point stance and in our scheme he’s a defensive end out of a two-point stance,” Coach Matt House said. “At times we ask him to drop out, but we rush him a lot more than anything else.”
Ojulari led the team in sacks last season with seven, and accounted for 54 tackles on the season.
Maason Smith displayed his potential on the front lines last season as a true freshman, and is expected to be a big part of the defense this season. Smith was the top recruit in Louisiana for the Class of 2021, so many expected him to make an impact once he got to Baton Rouge. While Smith didn’t play the full season due to injury, he frequently showed glimpses of his high ceiling. Now that Smith has a full year to work with, he can easily be a staple piece to the Tiger defense.
Jaquelin Roy also impressed last season during his sophomore season. He saw a lot more playing time, and is set for a breakout season for his junior year campaign.
The LSU football Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU.