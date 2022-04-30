The theme of NFLSU continues into day three of the 2022 NFL Draft as former Tigers Cade York and Neil Farrell Jr. were selected with 124th and 126th overall picks respectively.
York becomes the first kicker drafted in LSU history as he was selected with the 19th pick of the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. York was a three-year starter for the Tigers and holds the school records for the longest field goal in LSU history, longest field goal in Tiger Stadium and most made field goals over 50 yards.
Farrell was drafted with the 21st pick of the fourth round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Farrell played five seasons at LSU, seeing consistent playing time in his last three. His final season was his best, tallying 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 starts.