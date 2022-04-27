LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. seemed poised to take his place among great LSU cornerback prospects who enter the league and immediately find success, as Stingley projects to land near the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.
However, Stingley’s inconsistencies after a stellar freshman season and his skillset make him a little less of a slam dunk than expected. Stingley may not be the top cornerback of his class, as Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner rocketed up the boards in 2021.
With that in mind, Stingley still projects as a top-15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That does not guarantee him instant success, though.
Which teams provide environments that may lead to Stingley’s immediate success?
Detroit Lions
In terms of pure fit and need, Detroit, who holds the second overall pick, benefits the most from taking a talent like Stingley. The team’s thin cornerback room and lack of a true number one corner brings Stingley an opportunity to immediately establish himself.
Stingley makes sense from plenty of perspectives. Detroit previously took Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020, but he played worse than expected and suffered injuries. Okudah’s failure to emerge makes cornerback a bigger need for the team.
From Stingley’s perspective, Detroit’s defensive scheme suits him incredibly well. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn calls an aggressive defense with heavy man coverage, which perfectly fits Stingley's play style.
Will Detroit take him? Unfortunately, it seems as if they want a different position at this spot. Anything can happen at this point, but Stingley probably does not land in Detroit despite both sides complementing each other well
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle, who owns the ninth overall pick needs a lot of help in a lot of places, and cornerback certainly stands out as a position of need for them. Stingley immediately slots in as their best cornerback if they choose to select him, so how well does this fit work?
For starters, new Seattle defensive coordinator Sean Desai showed the capability to use his corners well, as 2020 second-round pick Jaylon Johnson flourished under his tutelage. From a pure development standpoint and ability to play immediately, Seattle makes a lot of sense for Stingley.
However, that does not make Stingley a lock for Seattle. As mentioned earlier, Seattle needs a lot of help. They lost their two starting tackles and sit top-10 in an offensive line heavy class. Should a player like Charles Cross fall to Seattle, it eliminates the likelihood of Stingley landing here.
Another problem comes with scheme fit. While Stingley and Desai could work together, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner suits Desai’s system better as a cornerback who can play more than man coverage. Stingley is better suited as a man corner, so Gardner may seem more appealing due to his more versatile game.
If Stingley goes to Seattle, it should not be a surprise. However, the team has other needs and Stingley may not rank as their top corner.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings, who own the 12th overall pick, probably act as the floor for Stingley in this instance, as they also have no true number one cornerback on the roster and desperately need stability.
Minnesota spent the past few drafts loading up on cornerbacks like UCF’s Mike Hughes or TCU’s Jeff Gladney, and both did not work out at all. With their love of man corners and need for Stingley, the Vikings act as the true floor for him.
In terms of how Stingley benefits from landing on the Vikings, look no further than the corner that would play opposite of him in Patrick Peterson. Peterson, an LSU alumni with a similar athletic profile to Stingley, could act as a mentor for the young, developing cornerback.
Despite Peterson’s age, he and Stingley pair well together and could immediately play well. Stingley acts as an immediate improvement to that room.
Minnesota remains the obvious destination for Stingley should he slide outside of the top-10. The draft remains unpredictable, but the fit seems obvious.
Where else makes sense?
I truly do not envision Stingley slipping past the Minnesota Vikings, but I wanted to mention some other teams past the top-15 briefly in case he does fall past Minnesota as a closer.
Baltimore, who owns the 14th overall pick, might be the best spot for Stingley should he slide. They already have two great cornerbacks and Stingley could immediately come in and replace Marcus Peters when Peters’ time with the Ravens expires. He may not get immediate starting reps, but the Ravens notoriously develop defensive players well.
Philadelphia, who owns the 15th overall pick and owns multiple firsts, desperately needs cornerback, and Stingley makes sense if he falls or if the team wants to trade up for him. Stingley suits their system well and immediately slots in as their number one cornerback.
Draft night stays unpredictable, so maybe someone else grabs Stingley as well. However, his athletic upside and skillset mean that someone takes a shot on him earlier. On Thursday night, he will see who takes that shot.