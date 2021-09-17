Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and West Baton Rouge. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Additional rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. This expected rain will fall over areas that have seen widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain with some spots over 10 inches the last 3 days. The highly saturated ground will quickly lead to run off with drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&