Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals reached an agreement on a contract extension Thursday, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023
The deal is worth $275 million over five years, with $219.01 million guaranteed, according to the report.
Burrow is entering his fourth year with the Bengals in 2023, following a second-consecutive AFC Championship appearance in 2022. The Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, following his national championship and Heisman Trophy winning senior season at LSU.
Burrow's 2023 season kicks off Sunday when the Bengals face the Cleveland Browns at noon CT.