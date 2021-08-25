Chance of Rain: 96% Sunrise: 06:40:09 AM Sunset: 07:30:26 PM Humidity: 87% Wind: NNE @ 34mph UV Index: 5 Moderate

Sunday Night

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to a steady rain overnight. It will be rather windy as well. Low 74F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90%.