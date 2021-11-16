LSU baseball announced Tuesday that longtime and former College World Series champion coach Paul Mainieri will be inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Mainieri announced his retirement back in May of this year.
The induction will be on Jan. 14, 2022 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Mainieri was a coach for 39 years, and spent the last 15 of those in Baton Rouge. He finished with a career total record of 1,505-777-8. Before LSU, he coached at St. Thomas, Air Force and Notre Dame. During Mainieri’s dominant time at LSU, the Tigers finished with a 641-285-3 total record. They, of course, won the national championship in 2009 and won the SEC tournament six times along with 24 other team championships.
Mainier was the fifth coach in Division I history to win 1,500 total games as a coach. He is already in the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, which he was inducted to in 2014.
Fellow former champion LSU coach and legend Skip Bertman is already in the LBCA.
The rest of the class will consist of former Southern coach Roger Cador, former Tulane coach Joe Brockhoff, former LSU player and Catholic-Baton Rouge High School coach Mel Didier, and former LSU player and University High School coach Burke Broussard.