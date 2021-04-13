Last Wednesday, former LSU basketball player Daryl Edwards sustained serious injuries following a deadly car accident involving a drunk driver, in Houston, Texas. KHOU 11 News reported that one person died and four others, including the suspect, were injured in a wrong-way crash.
Edwards' family said he broke both legs, his right elbow, his vertebrae and his lower spine.
Edwards' family has a set up a GoFundMe page where they have set a goal to raise $80,000 for Edward's recovery process. As of Tuesday afternoon, the page has raised $18,920, with their largest donation coming from former teammate Tremont Waters.
"I donated because Daryl is a solid dude," Waters commented on his donation. "I played ball with him in college. Doesn’t have to know you but will have your back and be 100% genuine if he sees that you’re a good person! We need to get him back on his feet."
Ana Pham organized the GoFundMe page on Monday, and added that Edward's injuries are serious.
"Daryl Edwards Jr graduated from LSU and was planning to play overseas in May," Pham wrote on GoFundMe. "On April 7 the car Daryl was in was hit by a drunk driver, leaving him with several broken bones. He needs our help to get him through recovery."
With the Tigers as a two-year player from 2017-19, Edwards averaged 6.2 points in 21.0 minutes over 41 games (16 starts). Prior to LSU, Edwards played at the JUCO level for Northwest Florida State College from 2015-17. A Fresno, California, native, Edwards was a three-star JUCO recruit.
You can donate to the Edwards family here.