Former LSU cornerback Cordale Flott was selected 81st overall in the third round by the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. Flott was a three-year player at LSU and started for two seasons.
Over his career, Flott tallied 99 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, forced two fumbles and intercepted one pass. He emerged as one of LSU’s best defensive players in the 2020 season, where he became one of the full-time starters in an LSU secondary that was replacing Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit from the year before. He was a member of the 2019 national championship team as a freshman.
At 6’2”, 170 pounds, Flott projects to be one of the better nickel cornerbacks in this draft, a position he was very familiar with at LSU. He should be able to contribute to the Giants defense right away with his stellar open field tackling and good coverage skills.