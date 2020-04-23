The Tennessee Titans drafted former LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton with the 61st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Despite a lingering ankle injury, Fulton started all 15 games during LSU's undefeated championship run, posting a team-high 15 pass breakups along with a single interception.
The New Orleans native was suspened during the 2017 season after a tampered PED test sample. Fulton was reinstated prior to the 2018 opener and went on to start 10 games during his junior year, recording nine pass breakups and one interception. Fulton elected to return for his senior season.
Fulton was the 7th LSU player to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.