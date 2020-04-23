The Cleveland Browns drafted former LSU safety Grant Delpit in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Delpit wore the storied No. 7 for the Tigers last season after becoming a unanimous AP All-American in 2018. Delpit played in all 13 games for the Tigers as a freshman before capturing national attention the following season. Delpit record five sacks, five interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2018.
Entering his junior season, Delpit was consider a top NFL prospect. The safey would struggle throughout the season with inconsistent tackling and lingering injuries. Delpit earned the Jim Thorpe Award after the season, given to the nation's defensive back.
Delpit was the 6th LSU player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.