Another LSU player is off the board as Jay Ward was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round.
Ward joins a Vikings defense that where he reunites with former LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.
Ward played four seasons at LSU, starting the final two of those years. A versatile defender, Ward played corner, nickel and safety at LSU, rotating throughout the secondary as needed.
He finished his LSU career with 109 total tackles and six interceptions. His best season came in 2021 where he totaled 71 tackles and intercepted two passes.