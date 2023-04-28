Another piece of LSU's defensive line enters the NFL as Jaquelin Roy was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings.
Roy is a versatile interior lineman who provided both interior pass rush and run-stopping to LSU's defense. He now joins a Vikings defense that already chose another former LSU player, Jay Ward, in the fourth round.
A Baton Rouge native, Roy was a four-star recruit coming out of University Lab School before signing with LSU in the class of 2020.
Roy played three seasons at LSU where he tallied 97 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and our sacks during his career. His best season came in 2022 where he started 12 games, totaling 49 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.