The Arizona Cardinals drafted former LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Louisiana native earned Second Team All-SEC honors for the Tigers last season despite missing time with an ankle injury. Lawrence started 34 games for LSU over the past three seasons while serving as a team captain.
Lawrence compiled 120 tackles and nine sacks over his four-year career in Baton Rouge. He was named Defensive MVP of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl after recording two sacks in LSU's victory over UCF.
Lawrence was the 12th LSU player selected in this year's draft.