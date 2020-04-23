The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson with the 20th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Chaisson led the 2019 Tigers with 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. His redshirt sophomore season earned Chaisson First Team All-SEC honors. The Houston native was also named the Tigers' Defensive MVP of the 2019 Peach Bowl against Oklahoma.
Chaisson earned SEC All-Freshman team honors after his first season with the Tigers in 2017. During the 2018 opener versus Miami, Chaisson tore his ACL, costing him the entire season.
The LSU coaching staff selected Chaisson to wear the honorary No. 18 for the 2019 season. Chaisson foregoed two seasons of eligability by declaring for the draft.