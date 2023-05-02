Former LSU special teams and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian announced his departure from the program on Twitter Tuesday morning.
He will join his alma mater at John Carroll University as its new athletic director.
The position opened up in mid-April after its former athletic director, Michelle Morgan, accepted a new position as the commissioner of the Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America.
While his time as special teams coordinator was largely criticized, Polian played a vital role in the program's 2023 recruiting class be ranked No. 5 in the country by On3. He had initially taken on an off-field executive role following his demotion from the special teams position.
He takes over a division III program that's had considerable success in swim and dive, tennis and lacrosse in recent years but has had just one conference title in football in the 21st century.