Today

Cloudy. High 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.