Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu has been awarded his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award.
LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings teamed up with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to design a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.
LeMahieu, who plays for the New York Yankees, appeared at first base, second base and third base in 2022. It is LeMahieu’s first Gold Glove in the American League. LeMahieu previously won three Golden Gloves in the years 2014, 2017, and 2018 while playing for the Colorado Rockies, who compete in the National League. LeMahieu leads all active second basemen with a .991 career fielding percentage.
LeMahieu, who has finished fourth season with the Yankees and 12th overall, batted .261 in the 2022 regular season with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 46 runs batted in and 74 runs scored. LeMahieu, who is a three-time All-Star and a two-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award, had a phenomenal year in 2020 as he won the MLB and American League batting titles in 2020.
LeMahieu’s batting title was his second as he won the 2016 MLB and National League batting titles while slugging for the Rockies. LeMahieu is the first player in modern Major League history to win a batting title in each league.
LeMahieu, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native, played at LSU from 2008-09. He batted .344 during his career at LSU along with 24 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 87 RBI. He was also named to the 2009 College World Series All-Tournament team, where he batted .444 during the Tigers’ memorable run to the national championship.