Cole Tracy immortalized himself in the eyes of LSU fans when he kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 22-21 victory over Auburn last season.
Following the win, LSU fans flooded Assumption College, Tracy's former school where he played three seasons before transferring to LSU, with donations. The amount totaled over $20,000, and now he's focused on using that money and other donations to help upgrade Assumption's athletic training room.
“My goal with this project is to help every student-athlete on campus, and we can’t do it without your support," Tracy said.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to Assumption College last season. I would like to build upon your generosity and do something special! My plan is to apply the donations to make much needed improvements to our Sports Medicine facility.
In his lone season at LSU, Tracy was 29-of-33 on field goals and a perfect 42-of-42 on extra points with a long field goal of 54, which is tied for the school-record. He was a Lou Groza Award finalist and a Second-Team All-American selection.
Tracy holds the NCAA record for most field goals (97) and points scored by a kicker (502). His 29 made field goals is also a LSU record.
The California native will be at Tiger Stadium this Saturday as No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) plays No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC).