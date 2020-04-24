The Cleveland Browns selected former LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Phillips led the Southeastern Conference in total tackles last season, anchoring the Tigers' championship-winning linebacker corps. The Nashville native started 26 games over the last two seasons for LSU, teaming up with former Tiger linebackers and first-round draft picks Devin White and Patrick Queen.
Phillips amassed 218 tackles over his three-year LSU career, adding two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown against Miami in the 2018 season opener.
The linebacker elected to forego his final year of eligibility by entering the NFL Draft. Phillips was the 10th former Tiger to be selected this year.