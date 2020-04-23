The Baltimore Ravens have selected former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Queen, a Louisiana native, was named Defensive MVP of the 2020 National Championship Game following his performance in the Tigers' win against Clemson. Queen had eight tackles, two for a loss, and a combined sack.
Queen finished his junior season in 2019 with 69 tackles, two and a half sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception against Alabama that set up a late-first half LSU touchdown.
The linebacker began last season splitting time with fellow linebacker Damone Clark before securing a starting spot following the Tigers' victory over Texas. Queen spent his sophomore season backing up former LSU linebacker and NFL first round draft pick Devin White. Queen started against Alabama in 2018 when White was suspended for the first half following a targeting penalty in LSU's previous game.
By declaring for the NFL Draft, Queen foregoed his final year of eligibility. He is the 4th Tiger selected so far in this year's NFL Draft.