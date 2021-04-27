After one season with the Tigers, freshman Tom Pisane elected to leave LSU, transferring to USF of the American Conference. There was no specific reason given for the departure.
Pisane was featured heavily in LSU’s singles lineup for most of the season, climbing as high as Court Three. However, he struggled to take matches, as many freshmen in his situation would, and went 7-18 in singles matches from October to end of March.
His final match of the season came against Auburn, where he suffered a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the hands of Jan Galka. He would not play another match for the Tigers, and it would be announced that Pisane would be committing to USF on the Bulls’ sports page approximately one month later.
He was featured in a strong 2020 recruiting class for the Tigers. Losing a part of a core that had high potential makes this a rough loss for the Tigers. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs with USF and what the Tigers will do to replace him.