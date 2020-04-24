The Seattle Seahawks selected former LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Lewis started all 15 games at right guard during the Tigers' undefeated championship run last season, helping lead a unit that won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's best offensive line.
The Mississippi native transferred to LSU before the 2018 season after beginning his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Lewis' performance last season earned him AP Second Team All-SEC honors.
Lewis was the 8th LSU player selected in this year's draft.