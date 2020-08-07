1.1.18 Citrus Bowl

LSU junior running back Derrius Guice (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Tigers' 17-21 loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

 Whitney Williston

Former LSU football star and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was arrested on domestic violence-related charges after turning himself in Friday afternoon.

Following the news, Washington released a statement on Twitter that said Guice had been released from the team.

The Washington Post reported that Guice was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

Guice, a Baton Rouge native, started at LSU for two seasons and is still the only player in SEC history to rush for 250 yards in three separate games.

Guice was regarded as a top prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft and was selected by Washington in the second round with the 59th overall pick.

