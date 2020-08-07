Former LSU football star and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was arrested on domestic violence-related charges after turning himself in Friday afternoon.
Following the news, Washington released a statement on Twitter that said Guice had been released from the team.
We have released RB Derrius Guice pic.twitter.com/L3mOP8GCIX— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2020
The Washington Post reported that Guice was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.
Guice, a Baton Rouge native, started at LSU for two seasons and is still the only player in SEC history to rush for 250 yards in three separate games.
Guice was regarded as a top prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft and was selected by Washington in the second round with the 59th overall pick.