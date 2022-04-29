Former LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price was selected 93rd overall in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis-Price, a native of Baton Rouge as a product of Southern Laboratory High School, was one of LSU’s most prominent running backs over the past two seasons.
Known for being LSU’s bruiser, Davis-Price totaled 1744 rushing yards over his three years at LSU and 15 total touchdowns. He was on the 2019 national championship team as a freshman, rushing for 295 yards and tallying six touchdowns on the ground, including a massive 33-yard rumble against Florida.
This past season, Davis-Price was the clear lead back with John Emery Jr. out with academic issues. He ranked 6th in the conference in rushing yards with 1,003 on the season, his career best. His best game of his career came against Florida at home, where he set LSU’s single game rushing record with 287 yards on the ground to go with three rushing touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.