The Minnesota Vikings selected former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson, Justin Jefferson exploded under the Tigers' new passing attack during his junior. He led the NCAA with 111 receptions, piling up 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Jefferson's season performance earned him Second Team All-SEC honors.
Jefferson set a College Football Playoff game record with four touchdown receptions in the 2019 Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. He finished the game with 14 catches for 227 yards.
Despite not recording a catch his freshman year, Jefferson was the Tigers' leading receiver during his sophomore season in 2018 with 54 receptions for 875 yards and six touchdowns. Jefferson decided to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by declaring for the draft.
Jefferson is the 3rd LSU player to be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft.